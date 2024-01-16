Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares soar on positive trading day

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had an open price of ₹31.4 and a close price of ₹30.89. The stock had a high of ₹31.4 and a low of ₹30.12 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹11,753.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,117,866 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.