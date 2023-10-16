Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at 18.35, up 3.26% from yesterday's 17.77

15 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 3.26 %. The stock closed at 17.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Power stock was 17.87, and it closed at 17.96. The highest price reached during the day was 18.04, while the lowest was 17.71. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently at 6772.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05, and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 5,803,469 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power closed today at ₹18.35, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹17.77

Reliance Power stock closed at 18.35 today, with a 3.26% increase from the previous day's closing price of 17.77. The net change in the stock was 0.58.

16 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock reached a low price of 17.72 and a high price of 18.48 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Reliance Power Ltd stock is 9.05000, while the 52-week high price is 22.05000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.2, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is 18.2, with a percent change of 2.42 and a net change of 0.43. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive change in price, with an increase of 2.42 percent or 0.43 points. It is important to note that this is a summary based on current data and the stock price can fluctuate throughout the day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.23, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The current stock price of Reliance Power is 18.23, with a net change of 0.46 and a percent change of 2.59. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.59% compared to the previous trading session. The net change of 0.46 indicates that the stock has gained 0.46 rupees in value. Overall, this data suggests that Reliance Power's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

16 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Reliance Power stock today was 17.72, while the high price reached 18.47.

16 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.31, up 3.04% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The stock price of Reliance Power is currently 18.31, with a percent change of 3.04 and a net change of 0.54. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.04% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.54 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Reliance Power stock is 17.72, while the high price is 18.47.

16 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.12, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 18.12. There has been a 1.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.13, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The current stock price of Reliance Power is 18.13, with a percent change of 2.03 and a net change of 0.36. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.03% or 0.36 points compared to the previous trading day.

16 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock had a low price of 17.72 and a high price of 18.47 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.18, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 18.18, with a percent change of 2.31 and a net change of 0.41. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.31% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 0.41 rupees. This information suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price for Reliance Power.

16 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock had a low price of 17.72 and a high price of 18.06 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.97, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 17.97, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and a small net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and significance of these changes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.78, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 17.78, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.01. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount.

16 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock reached a low of 17.72 and a high of 17.98 today.

16 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.82, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 17.82, which represents a 0.28% increase. The net change is 0.05, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.77, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹17.96

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 17.77, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.06% and has dropped by 0.19 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹17.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5,803,469 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 17.96.

