Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹30.84 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹31.52 and a low of ₹29.12 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹11,441.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 20,442,482 shares.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.02 with a percent change of -2.66 and a net change of -0.82. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.66% and the net change is a decrease of 0.82. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
