Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -2.66 %. The stock closed at 30.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.02 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 30.84 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 31.52 and a low of 29.12 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 11,441.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 20,442,482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.02, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹30.84

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 30.02 with a percent change of -2.66 and a net change of -0.82. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.66% and the net change is a decrease of 0.82. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

17 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹30.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a volume of 20,442,482 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 30.84.

