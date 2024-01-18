Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Sees Bullish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 29.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.08 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had an open price of 29.64 and a close price of 30.02. The stock reached a high of 30.62 and a low of 29.15. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently 11,380.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,288,760 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.08, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹29.86

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 30.08. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.22.

18 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹30.02 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 14,288,760 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 30.02.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.