Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at ₹18.19, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹18.55

14 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 18.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.19 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance PowerPremium
Reliance Power

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had an opening price of 18.47 and a closing price of 18.35. The stock's high for the day was 18.78, while the low was 18.28. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently at 7,069.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,366,039 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:46:02 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power closed today at ₹18.19, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹18.55

Today, the closing price of Reliance Power stock was 18.19, representing a decrease of 1.94% from the previous day's closing price of 18.55. The net change in price was -0.36.

18 Oct 2023, 06:20:58 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC90.75-1.76-1.994.462.2512029.55
Rattanindia Enterprises55.44-0.91-1.6168.7532.057663.3
Reliance Power18.19-0.36-1.9422.059.056794.34
Nava444.35-2.45-0.55473.45162.556447.55
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.570.020.2110.855.176558.76
18 Oct 2023, 05:44:11 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Reliance Power stock is 18.12, while the high price is 18.78.

18 Oct 2023, 03:27:51 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Reliance Power Ltd's stock has reached a 52 week low price of 9.05000 and a 52 week high price of 22.05000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:09:56 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:40:53 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:24:15 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:16:07 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:40:07 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:37:19 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days18.01
10 Days18.37
20 Days18.72
50 Days18.55
100 Days16.73
300 Days14.35
18 Oct 2023, 01:26:35 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:10:41 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:54:54 PM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:41:59 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:28:03 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:22:43 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:58:16 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:32:44 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:19:54 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:05:30 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:41:41 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:32:40 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:19:14 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:00:16 AM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:49:29 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:42:03 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months22.71%
6 Months49.6%
YTD29.27%
1 Year14.51%
18 Oct 2023, 09:13:23 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 08:14:38 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹18.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a volume of 11,366,039 shares. The closing price of the stock was 18.35.

