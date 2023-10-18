Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at 18.19, down -1.94% from yesterday's 18.55

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power closed today at ₹18.19, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹18.55 Today, the closing price of Reliance Power stock was ₹18.19, representing a decrease of 1.94% from the previous day's closing price of ₹18.55. The net change in price was -0.36.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 90.75 -1.76 -1.9 94.4 62.25 12029.55 Rattanindia Enterprises 55.44 -0.91 -1.61 68.75 32.05 7663.3 Reliance Power 18.19 -0.36 -1.94 22.05 9.05 6794.34 Nava 444.35 -2.45 -0.55 473.45 162.55 6447.55 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.57 0.02 0.21 10.85 5.17 6558.76 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Reliance Power stock is ₹18.12, while the high price is ₹18.78.

Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Reliance Power Ltd's stock has reached a 52 week low price of 9.05000 and a 52 week high price of 22.05000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 92.51 3.73 4.2 94.4 62.25 12262.85 Rattanindia Enterprises 56.35 0.76 1.37 68.75 32.05 7789.09 Reliance Power 18.55 0.2 1.09 22.05 9.05 6928.81 Nava 445.7 -9.7 -2.13 473.45 162.55 6467.14 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.55 0.09 0.95 10.85 5.17 6545.05 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Reliance Power stock today was ₹18.28, while the high price reached was ₹18.78. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 18.01 10 Days 18.37 20 Days 18.72 50 Days 18.55 100 Days 16.73 300 Days 14.35 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹18.28 and a high price of ₹18.78 on the current day.

Reliance Power Live Updates

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Reliance Power stock was ₹18.28 and the high price was ₹18.78.

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.21% 3 Months 22.71% 6 Months 49.6% YTD 29.27% 1 Year 14.51%

