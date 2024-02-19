Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -2.35 %. The stock closed at 26.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's last day saw a marginal decrease in the stock price, with the open price at 26.85 and the close price at 26.78. The stock's high for the day was 26.95 and the low was 26. The market capitalization stood at 9966.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 33.1 and the 52-week low was 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,821,398 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Power on the BSE was 1,821,398 shares, with a closing price of 26.78.

