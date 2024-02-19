Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's last day saw a marginal decrease in the stock price, with the open price at ₹26.85 and the close price at ₹26.78. The stock's high for the day was ₹26.95 and the low was ₹26. The market capitalization stood at ₹9966.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹33.1 and the 52-week low was ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,821,398 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.