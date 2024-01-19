Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹29.62 and closed at ₹29.86 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹30.2 and a low of ₹27.95. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹11,155.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. On the BSE, a total of 12,225,623 shares were traded.
