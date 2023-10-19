Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 18.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.06 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

The last day of trading for Reliance Power saw an open price of 18.68 and a close price of 18.55. The stock reached a high of 18.78 and a low of 18.12. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently at 6,932.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,678,913 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.06, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹18.19

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 18.06, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -0.13. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.13, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹18.19

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 18.13, with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -0.06. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33%, or 6 paise, from the previous trading session. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months18.12%
6 Months48.16%
YTD26.48%
1 Year9.34%
19 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.09, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹18.19

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that its price is 18.09 with a percent change of -0.55. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.55% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.1, indicating a decrease of 0.1 rupees from its previous value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹18.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, a total of 11,678,913 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 18.55.

