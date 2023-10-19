Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Reliance Power saw an open price of ₹18.68 and a close price of ₹18.55. The stock reached a high of ₹18.78 and a low of ₹18.12. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently at ₹6,932.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,678,913 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹18.06, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -0.13. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.13, with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -0.06. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33%, or 6 paise, from the previous trading session. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.27%
|3 Months
|18.12%
|6 Months
|48.16%
|YTD
|26.48%
|1 Year
|9.34%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that its price is ₹18.09 with a percent change of -0.55. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.55% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.1, indicating a decrease of 0.1 rupees from its previous value.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, a total of 11,678,913 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹18.55.
