Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 26.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.92 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock price remained flat on the last day of trading, opening and closing at 26.15. The high for the day was 27.45, while the low was 26. The market capitalization for the company was 10,259.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1, and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,803,436 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 1,803,436 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 26.15.

