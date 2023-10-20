Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plunges Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, the open price of Reliance Power was ₹18.07, and the closing price was ₹18.19. The stock reached a high of ₹18.85 and a low of ₹17.99 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently at ₹7,111.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05, and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 17,212,623 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹18.5 and a high price of ₹18.85 on the current day.
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.59. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.07, suggesting a slight decrease of ₹0.07 in the stock price.
Click here for Reliance Power Profit Loss
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹18.57 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.09. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a negative change of 0.48% and a decrease of 0.09 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is currently performing slightly worse than before.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|22.31%
|6 Months
|54.13%
|YTD
|29.97%
|1 Year
|14.07%
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹18.66, with a percent change of 2.58 and a net change of 0.47. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 2.58% or 0.47 points.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 17,212,623. The closing price of the shares was ₹18.19.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!