Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plunges Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 18.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.59 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day of trading, the open price of Reliance Power was 18.07, and the closing price was 18.19. The stock reached a high of 18.85 and a low of 17.99 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently at 7,111.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05, and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 17,212,623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock had a low price of 18.5 and a high price of 18.85 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.59, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹18.66

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 18.59. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.07, suggesting a slight decrease of 0.07 in the stock price.

Click here for Reliance Power Profit Loss

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.57, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹18.66

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 18.57 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.09. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a negative change of 0.48% and a decrease of 0.09 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is currently performing slightly worse than before.

20 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months22.31%
6 Months54.13%
YTD29.97%
1 Year14.07%
20 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.66, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹18.19

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 18.66, with a percent change of 2.58 and a net change of 0.47. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 2.58% or 0.47 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹18.19 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 17,212,623. The closing price of the shares was 18.19.

