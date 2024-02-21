Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 26.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.56 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 27.01 and closed at 26.92 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 27.28 and the low was 26.4. The market capitalization stood at 10,122.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 33.1 and 9.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,346,014 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.56, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹26.92

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 26.56, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -0.36. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further developments to make informed decisions regarding this stock.

21 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26.92 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a volume of 1,346,014 shares with a closing price of 26.92.

