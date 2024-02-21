Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹27.01 and closed at ₹26.92 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹27.28 and the low was ₹26.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,122.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹33.1 and ₹9.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,346,014 shares traded.
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹26.56, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -0.36. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further developments to make informed decisions regarding this stock.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a volume of 1,346,014 shares with a closing price of ₹26.92.
