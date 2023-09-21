Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 19.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.08 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 19.07 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 19.39 and a low of 18.7. Its market capitalization stands at 7271.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,549,764 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹19.08, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹19.07

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 19.08, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.05% and the net change is an increase of 0.01.

21 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹19.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 17,549,764. The closing price for the stock was 19.07.

