Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power soars in trading today

On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹19.07 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹19.39 and a low of ₹18.7. Its market capitalization stands at ₹7271.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,549,764 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹19.08, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.05% and the net change is an increase of 0.01.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 17,549,764. The closing price for the stock was ₹19.07.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!