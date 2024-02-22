Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares decline in trading today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock closed at ₹26.56 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹26.6. The high for the day was ₹26.85, and the low was ₹25.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹9718.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹33.1 and ₹9.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,070,036 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that Reliance Power stock is priced at ₹25.5, which reflects a percent change of -3.99% and a net change of -1.06. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor further developments and factors affecting the stock to make informed decisions.
