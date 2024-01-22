Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹29.62 and closed at ₹29.61 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹31.02 and a low of ₹29.04 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹11,494.53 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock saw a trading volume of 12,516,855 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹29.04 and a high price of ₹31.02 for the current day.

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.16, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹29.61 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹30.16, with a percent change of 1.86. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.86% from its previous value. Additionally, there is a net change of 0.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.55 units.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NLC India 243.3 11.15 4.8 266.45 69.79 33736.87 CESC 138.05 -5.6 -3.9 145.5 62.25 18299.5 Reliance Power 30.16 0.55 1.86 33.1 9.05 11265.38 Rattanindia Enterprises 81.65 1.33 1.66 87.94 32.05 11286.23 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 16.7 0.72 4.51 17.8 5.17 11445.28

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.16, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹29.61 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹30.16 with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock has increased by 1.86% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of 0.55 in the stock price.

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was ₹29.04 and the high price was ₹31.02.

Reliance Power Live Updates RELIANCE POWER More Information

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.16, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹29.61 The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is ₹30.16 with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.86% and the net change in price is 0.55.

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.37% 3 Months 45.72% 6 Months 87.03% YTD 26.82% 1 Year 111.07%

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.16, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹29.61 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.16, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹29.61 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 12,516,855. The closing price for the day was ₹29.61.