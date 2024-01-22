Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:15 AM IST
Reliance Power stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 29.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.16 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 29.62 and closed at 29.61 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 31.02 and a low of 29.04 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 11,494.53 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock saw a trading volume of 12,516,855 shares on the BSE.

22 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock had a low price of 29.04 and a high price of 31.02 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.16, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹29.61

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 30.16, with a percent change of 1.86. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.86% from its previous value. Additionally, there is a net change of 0.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.55 units.

22 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NLC India243.311.154.8266.4569.7933736.87
CESC138.05-5.6-3.9145.562.2518299.5
Reliance Power30.160.551.8633.19.0511265.38
Rattanindia Enterprises81.651.331.6687.9432.0511286.23
Jaiprakash Power Ventures16.70.724.5117.85.1711445.28
22 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was 29.04 and the high price was 31.02.

22 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.37%
3 Months45.72%
6 Months87.03%
YTD26.82%
1 Year111.07%
22 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹29.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 12,516,855. The closing price for the day was 29.61.

