Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹29.62 and closed at ₹29.61 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹31.02 and a low of ₹29.04 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹11,494.53 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock saw a trading volume of 12,516,855 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.