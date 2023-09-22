Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹19.03 and closed at ₹19.08 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹19.69 and a low of ₹18.81 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7229.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹22.05 and its 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 18,842,035 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.