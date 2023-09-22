Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹19.03 and closed at ₹19.08 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹19.69 and a low of ₹18.81 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7229.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹22.05 and its 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 18,842,035 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|23.0%
|6 Months
|90.95%
|YTD
|32.4%
|1 Year
|9.83%
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹19.09 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% from its previous value and has increased by 0.12 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
