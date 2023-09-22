Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 18.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.09 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power's stock opened at 19.03 and closed at 19.08 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 19.69 and a low of 18.81 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 7229.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 22.05 and its 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 18,842,035 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months23.0%
6 Months90.95%
YTD32.4%
1 Year9.83%
22 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹19.09, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹18.97

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 19.09 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% from its previous value and has increased by 0.12 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹19.08 on last trading day

On the last day of Reliance Power's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 18,842,035 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 19.08.

