Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock plummets as investors lose confidence

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at ₹30.44 and closed at ₹30.16. The stock had a high of ₹30.44 and a low of ₹30.44. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹11,601.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. On the BSE, a total of 36,340 shares of Reliance Power were traded.
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹29.2 and a high price of ₹30.59 for the current day.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹29.56, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹30.16
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹29.56, with a percent change of -1.99 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.99% and has dropped by 0.6 points. Overall, this indicates a decline in the value of Reliance Power stock.
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹29.55, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹30.16
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that it is priced at ₹29.55, which represents a decrease of 2.02% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -0.61. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NLC India
|238.65
|-3.5
|-1.45
|266.45
|69.79
|33092.08
|CESC
|134.1
|-3.95
|-2.86
|145.5
|62.25
|17775.9
|Reliance Power
|29.48
|-0.68
|-2.25
|33.1
|9.05
|11011.39
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|80.36
|-1.29
|-1.58
|87.94
|32.05
|11107.92
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|16.12
|-0.58
|-3.47
|17.8
|5.17
|11047.78
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
The Reliance Power stock reached a low price of ₹29.29 and a high price of ₹30.59 on the current day.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.06, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹30.16
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.06. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a decrease of 0.1 in the stock price.
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.11%
|3 Months
|49.22%
|6 Months
|90.82%
|YTD
|29.4%
|1 Year
|117.69%
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹30.16 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, a total of 36,340 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹30.16.
