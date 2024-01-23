Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock plummets as investors lose confidence

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at ₹30.44 and closed at ₹30.16. The stock had a high of ₹30.44 and a low of ₹30.44. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹11,601.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. On the BSE, a total of 36,340 shares of Reliance Power were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹29.56, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹30.16 The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹29.56, with a percent change of -1.99 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.99% and has dropped by 0.6 points. Overall, this indicates a decline in the value of Reliance Power stock.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NLC India 238.65 -3.5 -1.45 266.45 69.79 33092.08 CESC 134.1 -3.95 -2.86 145.5 62.25 17775.9 Reliance Power 29.48 -0.68 -2.25 33.1 9.05 11011.39 Rattanindia Enterprises 80.36 -1.29 -1.58 87.94 32.05 11107.92 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 16.12 -0.58 -3.47 17.8 5.17 11047.78

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.11% 3 Months 49.22% 6 Months 90.82% YTD 29.4% 1 Year 117.69%

