Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock plummets as investors lose confidence

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at ₹30.44 and closed at ₹30.16. The stock had a high of ₹30.44 and a low of ₹30.44. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹11,601.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. On the BSE, a total of 36,340 shares of Reliance Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.