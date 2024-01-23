Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock plummets as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 30.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.56 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at 30.44 and closed at 30.16. The stock had a high of 30.44 and a low of 30.44. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 11,601.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1 and the 52-week low is 9.05. On the BSE, a total of 36,340 shares of Reliance Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock had a low price of 29.2 and a high price of 30.59 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹29.56, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹30.16

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 29.56, with a percent change of -1.99 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.99% and has dropped by 0.6 points. Overall, this indicates a decline in the value of Reliance Power stock.

23 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹29.55, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹30.16

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that it is priced at 29.55, which represents a decrease of 2.02% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -0.61. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NLC India238.65-3.5-1.45266.4569.7933092.08
CESC134.1-3.95-2.86145.562.2517775.9
Reliance Power29.48-0.68-2.2533.19.0511011.39
Rattanindia Enterprises80.36-1.29-1.5887.9432.0511107.92
Jaiprakash Power Ventures16.12-0.58-3.4717.85.1711047.78
23 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock reached a low price of 29.29 and a high price of 30.59 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.06, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹30.16

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 30.06. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a decrease of 0.1 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.11%
3 Months49.22%
6 Months90.82%
YTD29.4%
1 Year117.69%
23 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹30.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, a total of 36,340 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 30.16.

