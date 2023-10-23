Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares plummet in trading

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹18.65 and closed at ₹18.66 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹18.97, while the low was ₹18.3. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently ₹7046.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹22.05, and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,694,393 shares on the BSE.
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.22, down -6.87% from yesterday's ₹18.49
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹17.22. There has been a percent change of -6.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.27, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|18.45
|10 Days
|18.18
|20 Days
|18.60
|50 Days
|18.56
|100 Days
|16.96
|300 Days
|14.44
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹16.91 and a high price of ₹18.67 on the current day.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.07, down -7.68% from yesterday's ₹18.49
The stock price of Reliance Power has decreased by 7.68% or ₹1.42, currently standing at ₹17.07. This indicates a negative movement in the stock.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|86.41
|-2.62
|-2.94
|94.4
|62.25
|11454.25
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|52.7
|-3.19
|-5.71
|68.75
|32.05
|7284.56
|Reliance Power
|17.53
|-0.96
|-5.19
|22.05
|9.05
|6547.82
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|9.14
|-0.56
|-5.77
|10.85
|5.17
|6264.06
|Nava
|433.75
|-18.55
|-4.1
|473.45
|162.55
|6293.74
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.57, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹18.49
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹17.57, with a percent change of -4.98 and a net change of -0.92. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may be concerned about the performance of Reliance Power and may be selling off their shares, leading to the decrease in price.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.62, down -4.71% from yesterday's ₹18.49
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹17.62. There has been a percent change of -4.71 and a net change of -0.87. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.71% and the value has decreased by ₹0.87.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.74, down -4.06% from yesterday's ₹18.49
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.74. There has been a percent change of -4.06, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.75 points.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.81, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹18.49
The current stock price of Reliance Power is ₹17.81, which reflects a decrease of 3.68% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.68.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.2, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹18.49
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹18.2 with a percent change of -1.57. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.57% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.29, indicating a decrease of 0.29 rupees in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Reliance Power stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.23%
|3 Months
|19.39%
|6 Months
|54.17%
|YTD
|28.92%
|1 Year
|14.91%
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.49, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹18.66
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹18.49, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -0.17. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.91% and the overall change in price is a decrease of 0.17.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹18.66 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Power shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 13,694,393 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹18.66.
