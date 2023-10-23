Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares plummet in trading

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 01:59 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -6.87 %. The stock closed at 18.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.22 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power's stock opened at 18.65 and closed at 18.66 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 18.97, while the low was 18.3. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is currently 7046.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 22.05, and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,694,393 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.22, down -6.87% from yesterday's ₹18.49

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 17.22. There has been a percent change of -6.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.27, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days18.45
10 Days18.18
20 Days18.60
50 Days18.56
100 Days16.96
300 Days14.44
23 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock had a low price of 16.91 and a high price of 18.67 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.07, down -7.68% from yesterday's ₹18.49

The stock price of Reliance Power has decreased by 7.68% or 1.42, currently standing at 17.07. This indicates a negative movement in the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC86.41-2.62-2.9494.462.2511454.25
Rattanindia Enterprises52.7-3.19-5.7168.7532.057284.56
Reliance Power17.53-0.96-5.1922.059.056547.82
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.14-0.56-5.7710.855.176264.06
Nava433.75-18.55-4.1473.45162.556293.74
23 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.57, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹18.49

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 17.57, with a percent change of -4.98 and a net change of -0.92. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may be concerned about the performance of Reliance Power and may be selling off their shares, leading to the decrease in price.

Click here for Reliance Power News

23 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock had a low price of 17.46 and a high price of 18.67 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:49 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.62, down -4.71% from yesterday's ₹18.49

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 17.62. There has been a percent change of -4.71 and a net change of -0.87. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.71% and the value has decreased by 0.87.

23 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC86.66-2.37-2.6694.462.2511487.39
Rattanindia Enterprises53.34-2.55-4.5668.7532.057373.03
Reliance Power17.67-0.82-4.4322.059.056600.11
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.18-0.52-5.3610.855.176291.48
Nava433.0-19.3-4.27473.45162.556282.86
23 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.74, down -4.06% from yesterday's ₹18.49

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 17.74. There has been a percent change of -4.06, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.75 points.

Click here for Reliance Power Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price for the day is 17.46 and the high price is 18.67.

23 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC86.82-2.21-2.4894.462.2511508.6
Rattanindia Enterprises53.51-2.38-4.2668.7532.057396.52
Reliance Power17.79-0.7-3.7922.059.056644.93
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.28-0.42-4.3310.855.176360.01
Nava435.25-17.05-3.77473.45162.556315.51
23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was 17.46, while the high price reached 18.67.

23 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.81, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹18.49

The current stock price of Reliance Power is 17.81, which reflects a decrease of 3.68% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.68.

Click here for Reliance Power Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.2, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹18.49

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 18.2 with a percent change of -1.57. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.57% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.29, indicating a decrease of 0.29 rupees in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Reliance Power stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.23%
3 Months19.39%
6 Months54.17%
YTD28.92%
1 Year14.91%
23 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.49, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹18.66

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 18.49, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -0.17. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.91% and the overall change in price is a decrease of 0.17.

23 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹18.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Power shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 13,694,393 shares. The closing price of the shares was 18.66.

