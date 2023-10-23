Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares plummet in trading

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.22, down -6.87% from yesterday's ₹18.49 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹17.22. There has been a percent change of -6.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.27, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 18.45 10 Days 18.18 20 Days 18.60 50 Days 18.56 100 Days 16.96 300 Days 14.44 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹16.91 and a high price of ₹18.67 on the current day.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 86.41 -2.62 -2.94 94.4 62.25 11454.25 Rattanindia Enterprises 52.7 -3.19 -5.71 68.75 32.05 7284.56 Reliance Power 17.53 -0.96 -5.19 22.05 9.05 6547.82 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.14 -0.56 -5.77 10.85 5.17 6264.06 Nava 433.75 -18.55 -4.1 473.45 162.55 6293.74 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.23% 3 Months 19.39% 6 Months 54.17% YTD 28.92% 1 Year 14.91%

