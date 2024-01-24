Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹30.44 and closed at ₹30.16 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹30.59 and a low of ₹28.28. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹10,865.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. On the BSE, a total of 18,722,161 shares were traded for Reliance Power on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.