Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's open price was ₹28.67 and the close price was ₹28.51. The stock reached a high of ₹29.93 and a low of ₹28.06 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,284.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,102,471 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.84%
|3 Months
|63.68%
|6 Months
|87.94%
|YTD
|27.04%
|1 Year
|124.24%
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that its price is ₹29.77 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock has increased by 0.54% and has gained 0.16 points.
On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 14,102,471 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹28.51.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!