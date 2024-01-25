Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's open price was ₹28.67 and the close price was ₹28.51. The stock reached a high of ₹29.93 and a low of ₹28.06 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,284.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,102,471 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.