Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 29.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.77 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's open price was 28.67 and the close price was 28.51. The stock reached a high of 29.93 and a low of 28.06 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,284.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,102,471 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months63.68%
6 Months87.94%
YTD27.04%
1 Year124.24%
25 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹29.77, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹29.61

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that its price is 29.77 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock has increased by 0.54% and has gained 0.16 points.

25 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹28.51 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 14,102,471 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 28.51.

