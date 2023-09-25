Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Plummet in Trading Today

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹19.09 and closed at ₹18.97 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹19.4 and the low was ₹18.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7214.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,127,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.