Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 18.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.93 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power's stock opened at 19.09 and closed at 18.97 on the last day. The high for the day was 19.4 and the low was 18.75. The market capitalization of the company is 7214.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,127,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 18.93, with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -0.04. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value, with a negative percent change and a small decrease in the net change. Overall, the stock price is relatively stable, but it has experienced a slight decline in the current trading session.

