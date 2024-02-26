Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 25.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.59 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day traded with an open price of 25.75 and closed at 25.7. The high for the day was 26.1 and the low was 25.52. The market capitalization stood at 9752.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,441,516 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹25.59, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹25.7

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 25.59 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹25.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on BSE had a trading volume of 1,441,516 shares with a closing price of 25.7.

