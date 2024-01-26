Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock surges on positive trading day

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹29.77 and closed at ₹29.61 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹30.8 and a low of ₹29.59. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹11,517.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,122,036 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.