Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at ₹16.53, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.32

On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹17 and closed at ₹16.74. The stock reached a high of ₹17.23 and a low of ₹15.97 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹6219.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,305,544 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power closed today at ₹16.53, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.32 Today, the closing price of Reliance Power stock was ₹16.53, representing a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.21 from the previous day's closing price of ₹16.32.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 83.31 -2.01 -2.36 94.4 62.25 11043.33 Rattanindia Enterprises 50.8 -0.14 -0.27 68.75 32.05 7021.93 Reliance Power 16.53 0.21 1.29 22.05 9.05 6174.3 Nava 411.15 2.5 0.61 473.45 162.55 5965.81 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 8.88 0.1 1.14 10.85 5.17 6085.87

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹15.53 and a high price of ₹16.70 for the current day.

Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Reliance Power Ltd stock's 52-week low price is ₹9.05 and its 52-week high price is ₹22.05.

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.45, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹16.45 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change in price is 0.13.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 83.79 -1.53 -1.79 94.4 62.25 11106.95 Rattanindia Enterprises 50.76 -0.18 -0.35 68.75 32.05 7016.4 Reliance Power 16.38 0.06 0.37 22.05 9.05 6118.27 Nava 400.85 -7.8 -1.91 473.45 162.55 5816.36 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 8.78 0.0 0.0 10.85 5.17 6017.34

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.28, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is ₹16.28. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.04, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.04 in the stock price.

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹15.53 and a high of ₹16.25 on the current day.

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.03, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹16.03. There has been a 1.78% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.29.

Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 18.13 10 Days 18.07 20 Days 18.49 50 Days 18.53 100 Days 17.00 300 Days 14.45

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹15.53 and a high price of ₹16.25 for the day.

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.11, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.32 As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Power is ₹16.11. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.21, suggesting that the stock has declined by ₹0.21.

Reliance Power Live Updates RELIANCE POWER More Information

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.93, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹15.93, which represents a decrease of 2.39% or a net change of -0.39. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 83.34 -1.98 -2.32 94.4 62.25 11047.3 Rattanindia Enterprises 49.92 -1.02 -2.0 68.75 32.05 6900.29 Reliance Power 15.9 -0.42 -2.57 22.05 9.05 5938.98 Nava 399.25 -9.4 -2.3 473.45 162.55 5793.14 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 8.52 -0.26 -2.96 10.85 5.17 5839.15

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹15.53 and a high price of ₹16.19 on the current day.

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.92, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is ₹15.92. There has been a decrease of 2.45% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.4.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 82.84 -2.48 -2.91 94.4 62.25 10981.03 Rattanindia Enterprises 49.44 -1.5 -2.94 68.75 32.05 6833.94 Reliance Power 15.77 -0.55 -3.37 22.05 9.05 5890.42 Nava 397.15 -11.5 -2.81 473.45 162.55 5762.67 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 8.43 -0.35 -3.99 10.85 5.17 5777.47

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹15.53 and a high price of ₹16.19 on the current day.

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.75, down -3.49% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that its price is ₹15.75, which represents a decrease of 3.49%. The net change in the stock price is -0.57.

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.75, down -3.49% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹15.75, with a percent change of -3.49 and a net change of -0.57. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.49% and the price has dropped by 0.57.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 82.74 -2.58 -3.02 94.4 62.25 10967.77 Rattanindia Enterprises 49.24 -1.7 -3.34 68.75 32.05 6806.3 Reliance Power 15.65 -0.67 -4.11 22.05 9.05 5845.6 Nava 395.0 -13.65 -3.34 473.45 162.55 5731.48 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 8.43 -0.35 -3.99 10.85 5.17 5777.47

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹15.53 and a high price of ₹16.19 on the current day.

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.64, down -4.17% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current price of Reliance Power stock is ₹15.64, with a percent change of -4.17. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.17% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.68, indicating a decrease of 0.68 rupees. Overall, the stock price for Reliance Power has declined.

Reliance Power Live Updates RELIANCE POWER More Information

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -12.13% 3 Months 7.79% 6 Months 36.97% YTD 13.59% 1 Year 0.0%

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.19, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is ₹16.19. There has been a decrease of 0.8% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.13. This suggests that the stock price has decreased slightly.

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹16.74 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 18,305,544. The closing price for the shares was ₹16.74.