Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at 16.53, up 1.29% from yesterday's 16.32

12 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 16.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.53 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 17 and closed at 16.74. The stock reached a high of 17.23 and a low of 15.97 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 6219.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,305,544 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:51 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power closed today at ₹16.53, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.32

Today, the closing price of Reliance Power stock was 16.53, representing a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.21 from the previous day's closing price of 16.32.

26 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC83.31-2.01-2.3694.462.2511043.33
Rattanindia Enterprises50.8-0.14-0.2768.7532.057021.93
Reliance Power16.530.211.2922.059.056174.3
Nava411.152.50.61473.45162.555965.81
Jaiprakash Power Ventures8.880.11.1410.855.176085.87
26 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock had a low price of 15.53 and a high price of 16.70 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Reliance Power Ltd stock's 52-week low price is 9.05 and its 52-week high price is 22.05.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.45, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹16.32

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 16.45 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change in price is 0.13.

26 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.28, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹16.32

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is 16.28. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.04, suggesting a decrease of 0.04 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.03, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹16.32

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 16.03. There has been a 1.78% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.29.

26 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days18.13
10 Days18.07
20 Days18.49
50 Days18.53
100 Days17.00
300 Days14.45
26 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.11, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.32

As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Power is 16.11. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.21, suggesting that the stock has declined by 0.21.

26 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.93, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹16.32

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 15.93, which represents a decrease of 2.39% or a net change of -0.39. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.92, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹16.32

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is 15.92. There has been a decrease of 2.45% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.4.

26 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.75, down -3.49% from yesterday's ₹16.32

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that its price is 15.75, which represents a decrease of 3.49%. The net change in the stock price is -0.57.

26 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.75, down -3.49% from yesterday's ₹16.32

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 15.75, with a percent change of -3.49 and a net change of -0.57. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.49% and the price has dropped by 0.57.

26 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.64, down -4.17% from yesterday's ₹16.32

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 15.64, with a percent change of -4.17. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.17% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.68, indicating a decrease of 0.68 rupees. Overall, the stock price for Reliance Power has declined.

26 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.13%
3 Months7.79%
6 Months36.97%
YTD13.59%
1 Year0.0%
26 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.19, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹16.32

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is 16.19. There has been a decrease of 0.8% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.13. This suggests that the stock price has decreased slightly.

26 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹16.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 18,305,544. The closing price for the shares was 16.74.

