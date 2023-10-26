Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at 16.53, up 1.29% from yesterday's 16.32

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power closed today at ₹16.53, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.32 Today, the closing price of Reliance Power stock was ₹16.53, representing a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.21 from the previous day's closing price of ₹16.32.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 83.31 -2.01 -2.36 94.4 62.25 11043.33 Rattanindia Enterprises 50.8 -0.14 -0.27 68.75 32.05 7021.93 Reliance Power 16.53 0.21 1.29 22.05 9.05 6174.3 Nava 411.15 2.5 0.61 473.45 162.55 5965.81 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 8.88 0.1 1.14 10.85 5.17 6085.87 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹15.53 and a high price of ₹16.70 for the current day.

Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Reliance Power Ltd stock's 52-week low price is ₹9.05 and its 52-week high price is ₹22.05. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.45, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹16.45 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change in price is 0.13.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 83.79 -1.53 -1.79 94.4 62.25 11106.95 Rattanindia Enterprises 50.76 -0.18 -0.35 68.75 32.05 7016.4 Reliance Power 16.38 0.06 0.37 22.05 9.05 6118.27 Nava 400.85 -7.8 -1.91 473.45 162.55 5816.36 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 8.78 0.0 0.0 10.85 5.17 6017.34 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.28, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is ₹16.28. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.04, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.04 in the stock price.

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹15.53 and a high of ₹16.25 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.03, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹16.03. There has been a 1.78% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.29.

Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 18.13 10 Days 18.07 20 Days 18.49 50 Days 18.53 100 Days 17.00 300 Days 14.45 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹15.53 and a high price of ₹16.25 for the day.

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.11, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.32 As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Power is ₹16.11. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.21, suggesting that the stock has declined by ₹0.21.

Reliance Power Live Updates

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.93, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹15.93, which represents a decrease of 2.39% or a net change of -0.39. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 83.34 -1.98 -2.32 94.4 62.25 11047.3 Rattanindia Enterprises 49.92 -1.02 -2.0 68.75 32.05 6900.29 Reliance Power 15.9 -0.42 -2.57 22.05 9.05 5938.98 Nava 399.25 -9.4 -2.3 473.45 162.55 5793.14 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 8.52 -0.26 -2.96 10.85 5.17 5839.15

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹15.53 and a high price of ₹16.19 on the current day.

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.92, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is ₹15.92. There has been a decrease of 2.45% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.4.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 82.84 -2.48 -2.91 94.4 62.25 10981.03 Rattanindia Enterprises 49.44 -1.5 -2.94 68.75 32.05 6833.94 Reliance Power 15.77 -0.55 -3.37 22.05 9.05 5890.42 Nava 397.15 -11.5 -2.81 473.45 162.55 5762.67 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 8.43 -0.35 -3.99 10.85 5.17 5777.47

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹15.53 and a high price of ₹16.19 on the current day.

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.75, down -3.49% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that its price is ₹15.75, which represents a decrease of 3.49%. The net change in the stock price is -0.57.

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.75, down -3.49% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹15.75, with a percent change of -3.49 and a net change of -0.57. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.49% and the price has dropped by 0.57.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 82.74 -2.58 -3.02 94.4 62.25 10967.77 Rattanindia Enterprises 49.24 -1.7 -3.34 68.75 32.05 6806.3 Reliance Power 15.65 -0.67 -4.11 22.05 9.05 5845.6 Nava 395.0 -13.65 -3.34 473.45 162.55 5731.48 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 8.43 -0.35 -3.99 10.85 5.17 5777.47

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹15.53 and a high price of ₹16.19 on the current day.

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹15.64, down -4.17% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current price of Reliance Power stock is ₹15.64, with a percent change of -4.17. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.17% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.68, indicating a decrease of 0.68 rupees. Overall, the stock price for Reliance Power has declined.

Reliance Power Live Updates

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -12.13% 3 Months 7.79% 6 Months 36.97% YTD 13.59% 1 Year 0.0%

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.19, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Power is ₹16.19. There has been a decrease of 0.8% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.13. This suggests that the stock price has decreased slightly.