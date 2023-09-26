Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹19.08 and closed at ₹18.93 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹19.2 and a low of ₹18.86 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7,222.19 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹22.05 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. On the BSE, a total of 9,385,101 shares of Reliance Power were traded.
The current price of Reliance Power stock is ₹19.4, with a percent change of 2.37 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.04%
|3 Months
|28.18%
|6 Months
|101.6%
|YTD
|32.06%
|1 Year
|12.13%
The current price of Reliance Power stock is ₹18.95 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.02.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a volume of 9,385,101 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹18.93.
