Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 2.37 %. The stock closed at 18.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power's stock opened at 19.08 and closed at 18.93 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 19.2 and a low of 18.86 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 7,222.19 crore. Its 52-week high is 22.05 and the 52-week low is 9.05. On the BSE, a total of 9,385,101 shares of Reliance Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹19.4, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹18.95

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 19.4, with a percent change of 2.37 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in value.

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months28.18%
6 Months101.6%
YTD32.06%
1 Year12.13%
26 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.95, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹18.93

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 18.95 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.02.

26 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹18.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a volume of 9,385,101 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 18.93.

