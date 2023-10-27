Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at ₹16.8, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹16.53

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹16.19 and closed at ₹16.32 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹16.7 and a low of ₹15.53 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6299.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,488,824 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed today at ₹16.8, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹16.53 Reliance Power stock closed at ₹16.8 today, with a percent change of 1.63% and a net change of 0.27. The previous day's closing price was ₹16.53.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 84.81 1.5 1.8 94.4 62.25 11242.16 Rattanindia Enterprises 52.14 1.34 2.64 68.75 32.05 7207.15 Reliance Power 16.8 0.27 1.63 22.05 9.05 6275.15 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.29 0.41 4.62 10.85 5.17 6366.86 Nava 414.3 6.05 1.48 473.45 162.55 6011.52

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹16.53 and a high of ₹16.98 on the current day.

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.76, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹16.53 The current stock price of Reliance Power is ₹16.76 with a percent change of 1.39. This means that the stock has increased by 1.39% from its previous closing price. The net change is 0.23, indicating that the stock has gained 0.23 points since the previous trading session.

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.82, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹16.53 The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.82, which represents a percent change of 1.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.75% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.29, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.29 units. Click here for Reliance Power Board Meetings

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 85.26 1.95 2.34 94.4 62.25 11301.81 Rattanindia Enterprises 52.25 1.45 2.85 68.75 32.05 7222.36 Reliance Power 16.74 0.21 1.27 22.05 9.05 6252.73 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.33 0.45 5.07 10.85 5.17 6394.28 Nava 413.45 5.2 1.27 473.45 162.55 5999.19

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Power stock reached a low price of ₹16.53 and a high price of ₹16.98.

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.72, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹16.53 The current price of Reliance Power stock is ₹16.72, with a percentage change of 1.15 and a net change of 0.19. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 17.68 10 Days 17.92 20 Days 18.36 50 Days 18.50 100 Days 17.03 300 Days 14.46

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Reliance Power stock was recorded at ₹16.53, while the high price reached ₹16.98.

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.63, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹16.53 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.63 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1 points or 0.6% compared to the previous trading session.

Reliance Power Live Updates RELIANCE POWER More Information

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 84.9 1.59 1.91 94.4 62.25 11254.09 Rattanindia Enterprises 51.98 1.18 2.32 68.75 32.05 7185.04 Reliance Power 16.68 0.15 0.91 22.05 9.05 6230.32 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.27 0.39 4.39 10.85 5.17 6353.16 Nava 420.55 12.3 3.01 473.45 162.55 6102.21

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.72, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹16.53 Reliance Power stock is currently trading at a price of ₹16.72 with a percent change of 1.15%. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.15% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.19, which means that the stock has increased by 0.19 rupees. Click here for Reliance Power News

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹16.53 and a high of ₹16.98.

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.69, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹16.53 The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹16.69 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% and the actual change in price is 0.16. This suggests that Reliance Power stock has experienced a slight positive movement in its price.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 85.25 1.94 2.33 94.4 62.25 11300.49 Rattanindia Enterprises 51.9 1.1 2.17 68.75 32.05 7173.98 Reliance Power 16.73 0.2 1.21 22.05 9.05 6249.0 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.07 0.19 2.14 10.85 5.17 6216.09 Nava 421.7 13.45 3.29 473.45 162.55 6118.89

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Power stock reached a low price of ₹16.53 and a high price of ₹16.98 on the current day.

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.69, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹16.53 The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹16.69 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% or 0.16 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates throughout the day.

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap CESC 85.14 1.83 2.2 94.4 62.25 11285.91 Rattanindia Enterprises 51.97 1.17 2.3 68.75 32.05 7183.66 Reliance Power 16.58 0.05 0.3 22.05 9.05 6192.97 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 9.03 0.15 1.69 10.85 5.17 6188.67 Nava 422.65 14.4 3.53 473.45 162.55 6132.68

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.64, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹16.53 The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.64, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% and the net change in the price is 0.11.

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹16.53 and a high price of ₹16.98 for the current day.

Reliance Power Live Updates RELIANCE POWER More Information

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.53, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current price of Reliance Power stock is ₹16.53, which represents a 1.29 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.21.

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.09% 3 Months 4.62% 6 Months 32.0% YTD 14.98% 1 Year 1.23%

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.53, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.32 The current stock price of Reliance Power is ₹16.53, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.29% from its previous value and has gained 0.21 points.

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹16.32 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,488,824. The closing price for the day was ₹16.32.