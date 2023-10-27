Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at 16.8, up 1.63% from yesterday's 16.53

27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 16.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.8 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power's stock opened at 16.19 and closed at 16.32 on the last day. The stock had a high of 16.7 and a low of 15.53 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6299.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,488,824 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed today at ₹16.8, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹16.53

Reliance Power stock closed at 16.8 today, with a percent change of 1.63% and a net change of 0.27. The previous day's closing price was 16.53.

27 Oct 2023, 06:20 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC84.811.51.894.462.2511242.16
Rattanindia Enterprises52.141.342.6468.7532.057207.15
Reliance Power16.80.271.6322.059.056275.15
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.290.414.6210.855.176366.86
Nava414.36.051.48473.45162.556011.52
27 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a low of 16.53 and a high of 16.98 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.76, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹16.53

The current stock price of Reliance Power is 16.76 with a percent change of 1.39. This means that the stock has increased by 1.39% from its previous closing price. The net change is 0.23, indicating that the stock has gained 0.23 points since the previous trading session.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.82, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹16.53

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 16.82, which represents a percent change of 1.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.75% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.29, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.29 units.

27 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC85.261.952.3494.462.2511301.81
Rattanindia Enterprises52.251.452.8568.7532.057222.36
Reliance Power16.740.211.2722.059.056252.73
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.330.455.0710.855.176394.28
Nava413.455.21.27473.45162.555999.19
27 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a low price of 16.53 and a high price of 16.98.

27 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.72, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹16.53

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 16.72, with a percentage change of 1.15 and a net change of 0.19. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days17.68
10 Days17.92
20 Days18.36
50 Days18.50
100 Days17.03
300 Days14.46
27 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Reliance Power stock was recorded at 16.53, while the high price reached 16.98.

27 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.63, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹16.53

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 16.63 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1 points or 0.6% compared to the previous trading session.

27 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC84.91.591.9194.462.2511254.09
Rattanindia Enterprises51.981.182.3268.7532.057185.04
Reliance Power16.680.150.9122.059.056230.32
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.270.394.3910.855.176353.16
Nava420.5512.33.01473.45162.556102.21
27 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.72, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹16.53

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at a price of 16.72 with a percent change of 1.15%. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.15% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.19, which means that the stock has increased by 0.19 rupees.

27 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a low of 16.53 and a high of 16.98.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.69, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹16.53

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 16.69 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% and the actual change in price is 0.16. This suggests that Reliance Power stock has experienced a slight positive movement in its price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC85.251.942.3394.462.2511300.49
Rattanindia Enterprises51.91.12.1768.7532.057173.98
Reliance Power16.730.21.2122.059.056249.0
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.070.192.1410.855.176216.09
Nava421.713.453.29473.45162.556118.89
27 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock reached a low price of 16.53 and a high price of 16.98 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.69, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹16.53

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 16.69 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% or 0.16 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates throughout the day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC85.141.832.294.462.2511285.91
Rattanindia Enterprises51.971.172.368.7532.057183.66
Reliance Power16.580.050.322.059.056192.97
Jaiprakash Power Ventures9.030.151.6910.855.176188.67
Nava422.6514.43.53473.45162.556132.68
27 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.64, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹16.53

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 16.64, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% and the net change in the price is 0.11.

27 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock had a low price of 16.53 and a high price of 16.98 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.53, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.32

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 16.53, which represents a 1.29 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.21.

27 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.09%
3 Months4.62%
6 Months32.0%
YTD14.98%
1 Year1.23%
27 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹16.53, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.32

The current stock price of Reliance Power is 16.53, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.29% from its previous value and has gained 0.21 points.

27 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹16.32 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,488,824. The closing price for the day was 16.32.

