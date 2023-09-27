Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 18.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.99 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at 18.99 and closed at 18.95. The stock reached a high of 19.65 and a low of 18.85. The market capitalization of the company is 7,237.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,503,887 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.99, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹18.95

The current stock price of Reliance Power is 18.99. There has been a 0.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.04.

27 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹18.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 13,503,887 shares. The closing price for the stock was 18.95.

