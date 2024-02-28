Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹25.3 and closed at ₹25.26. The high for the day was ₹25.74 and the low was ₹24.61. The market capitalization stood at ₹9413.62 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹33.1 and ₹9.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,809,482 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.