Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:09 PM IST Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 5.68 %. The stock closed at 17.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.43 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power's stock opened at 17.69 and closed at 17.44 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 18.35 and a low of 17.62. The company has a market capitalization of 6854.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.95 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,452,216 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 12:09 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.43, up 5.68% from yesterday's ₹17.44

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 18.43, which is a 5.68% increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.99.

29 Aug 2023, 11:42 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.47, up 5.91% from yesterday's ₹17.44

The current stock price of Reliance Power is 18.47, with a percent change of 5.91 and a net change of 1.03. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 5.91% and has gained 1.03 points.

29 Aug 2023, 11:31 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC82.891.041.2786.6562.2510987.65
Rattanindia Enterprises57.39-0.47-0.8160.6532.057932.85
Reliance Power18.571.136.4824.959.056936.28
Nava395.35.551.42422.95162.555735.83
Jaiprakash Power Ventures8.05-0.07-0.869.445.175517.03
29 Aug 2023, 11:06 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a low of 17.62 and a high of 18.44 on the current day.

29 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹17.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a volume of 13,461,991 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 17.44.

