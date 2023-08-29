Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹17.69 and closed at ₹17.44 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹18.35 and a low of ₹17.62. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6854.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.95 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,452,216 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.43, which is a 5.68% increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.99.
Click here for Reliance Power Profit Loss
The current stock price of Reliance Power is ₹18.47, with a percent change of 5.91 and a net change of 1.03. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 5.91% and has gained 1.03 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|82.89
|1.04
|1.27
|86.65
|62.25
|10987.65
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|57.39
|-0.47
|-0.81
|60.65
|32.05
|7932.85
|Reliance Power
|18.57
|1.13
|6.48
|24.95
|9.05
|6936.28
|Nava
|395.3
|5.55
|1.42
|422.95
|162.55
|5735.83
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|8.05
|-0.07
|-0.86
|9.44
|5.17
|5517.03
Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹17.62 and a high of ₹18.44 on the current day.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power had a volume of 13,461,991 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹17.44.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!