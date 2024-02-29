Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 24.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.47 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened and closed at 24.7 on the last day, with a high of 25 and a low of 23.47. The market capitalization stood at 8944.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 33.1, and the 52-week low was 9.05. On the BSE, the trading volume was 2,776,372 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹24.7 on last trading day

