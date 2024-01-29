Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 29.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.22 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 29.77 and closed at 29.61. The highest price during the day was 30.8, while the lowest price was 29.59. The company has a market capitalization of 11,517.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1, and the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,122,036 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹29.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 15,122,036. The closing price for the stock was 29.61.

