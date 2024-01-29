Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹29.77 and closed at ₹29.61. The highest price during the day was ₹30.8, while the lowest price was ₹29.59. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11,517.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1, and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,122,036 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹29.61 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 15,122,036. The closing price for the stock was ₹29.61.