Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 19.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.16 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 19.22 and closed at 19.19. The stock reached a high of 20.12 and a low of 19.1. The market capitalization of the company is 7302.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.05 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 21,804,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹19.16, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹19.19

The current stock price of Reliance Power is 19.16, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% and the actual decrease in price is 0.03.

29 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹19.19 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 21,804,099 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 19.19.

