Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹19.22 and closed at ₹19.19. The stock reached a high of ₹20.12 and a low of ₹19.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7302.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 21,804,099 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Reliance Power is ₹19.16, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% and the actual decrease in price is ₹0.03.
On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 21,804,099 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹19.19.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!