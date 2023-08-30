comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 18.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.39 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance PowerPremium
Reliance Power

Reliance Power's stock opened at 17.69 and closed at 17.44 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 18.65, while the lowest was 17.62. The company's market capitalization is currently 6,824.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 24.95, and the 52-week low is 9.05. A total of 30,790,213 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:44:04 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.39, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹18.27

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 18.39, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% and the net change in price is an increase of 0.12.

30 Aug 2023, 09:32:13 AM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:31:43 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.89%
3 Months36.36%
6 Months86.22%
YTD27.18%
1 Year11.96%
30 Aug 2023, 09:08:08 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹18.27, up 4.76% from yesterday's ₹17.44

The Reliance Power stock is currently trading at a price of 18.27, which represents a 4.76% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.83.

30 Aug 2023, 08:32:48 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹17.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, a total of 30,790,213 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 17.44.

