Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹17.69 and closed at ₹17.44 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹18.65, while the lowest was ₹17.62. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹6,824.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹24.95, and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. A total of 30,790,213 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹18.39, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% and the net change in price is an increase of 0.12.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.89%
|3 Months
|36.36%
|6 Months
|86.22%
|YTD
|27.18%
|1 Year
|11.96%
The Reliance Power stock is currently trading at a price of ₹18.27, which represents a 4.76% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.83.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, a total of 30,790,213 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹17.44.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!