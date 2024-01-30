Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares slump in trading

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹30.42 and closed at ₹30.22. The highest price reached during the day was ₹31.25, while the lowest price was ₹29.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11,475.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1, while the 52-week low is ₹9.05. On the BSE, a total of 13,305,989 shares were traded.
The Reliance Power stock had a low price of ₹29.93 and a high price of ₹30.70 for the current day.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.11, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.86%
|3 Months
|58.26%
|6 Months
|82.98%
|YTD
|29.18%
|1 Year
|137.94%
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE saw a volume of 13,305,989 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was ₹30.22 per share.
