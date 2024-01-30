Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares slump in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 30.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.11 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 30.42 and closed at 30.22. The highest price reached during the day was 31.25, while the lowest price was 29.95. The company has a market capitalization of 11,475.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1, while the 52-week low is 9.05. On the BSE, a total of 13,305,989 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock had a low price of 29.93 and a high price of 30.70 for the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.11, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹30.22

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 30.11, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.86%
3 Months58.26%
6 Months82.98%
YTD29.18%
1 Year137.94%
30 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.11, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹30.22

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 30.11, which represents a decrease of 0.36%. The net change in price is -0.11. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹30.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE saw a volume of 13,305,989 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 30.22 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!