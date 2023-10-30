Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power surges in trading today

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹16.67 and closed at ₹16.53 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.98 and a low of ₹16.53 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is ₹6,402.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹22.05 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,885,313 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.92%
|3 Months
|8.24%
|6 Months
|37.7%
|YTD
|17.07%
|1 Year
|4.02%
