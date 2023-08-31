comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 10.51 %. The stock closed at 18.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.19 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance PowerPremium
Reliance Power

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power's open price was 18.45, and the close price was 18.27. The stock reached a high of 20.57 and a low of 18.25. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 7541.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.95, while the 52-week low is 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 88,992,368 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:00:16 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹18.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 88,992,368. The closing price for the stock was 18.27.

