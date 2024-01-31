Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 29.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.44 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power (RPOWER) opened at 30.54 and closed at 30.11. The stock reached a high of 30.87 and a low of 29.91. The market capitalization of RPOWER is 11,425.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 33.10 and 9.05 respectively. The BSE volume for RPOWER was 7,428,674 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rattanindia Enterprises88.330.390.4494.1632.0512209.59
Jaiprakash Power Ventures17.80.030.1717.85.1712199.16
Reliance Power29.25-0.73-2.4333.19.0510925.48
Waaree Renewable Technologies3839.6182.85.03657.15470.07992.06
PTC India241.55-0.1-0.04246.583.457150.08
31 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock reached a low of 29.07 and a high of 30.27 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.66%
3 Months57.26%
6 Months76.18%
YTD28.54%
1 Year139.6%
