Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Plunges in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power (RPOWER) opened at ₹30.54 and closed at ₹30.11. The stock reached a high of ₹30.87 and a low of ₹29.91. The market capitalization of RPOWER is ₹11,425.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹33.10 and ₹9.05 respectively. The BSE volume for RPOWER was 7,428,674 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹29.44, with a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -0.54. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.8% and the net change is a decrease of 0.54.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|88.33
|0.39
|0.44
|94.16
|32.05
|12209.59
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.8
|0.03
|0.17
|17.8
|5.17
|12199.16
|Reliance Power
|29.25
|-0.73
|-2.43
|33.1
|9.05
|10925.48
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|3839.6
|182.8
|5.0
|3657.15
|470.0
|7992.06
|PTC India
|241.55
|-0.1
|-0.04
|246.5
|83.45
|7150.08
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹29.35. There has been a percent change of -2.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.63, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.63.
Click here for Reliance Power Profit Loss
The Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹29.07 and a high of ₹30.27 on the current day.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹29.35, which represents a decrease of -2.1%. The net change is -0.63, indicating a decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.66%
|3 Months
|57.26%
|6 Months
|76.18%
|YTD
|28.54%
|1 Year
|139.6%
On the last day of trading for Reliance Power on the BSE, a total of 7,428,674 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹30.11.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!