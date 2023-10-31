Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹16.9 and closed at ₹16.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.15 and a low of ₹16.46. The company's market capitalization is ₹6467.58 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹22.05 and the lowest price was ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,811,575 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.