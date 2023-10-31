Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹16.9 and closed at ₹16.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.15 and a low of ₹16.46. The company's market capitalization is ₹6467.58 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹22.05 and the lowest price was ₹9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,811,575 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.38%
|3 Months
|6.92%
|6 Months
|38.93%
|YTD
|18.12%
|1 Year
|5.94%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.14. There has been a 1% change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% or 0.17 rupees.
On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 13,811,575 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹16.8.
