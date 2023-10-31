Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1 %. The stock closed at 16.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.14 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power's stock opened at 16.9 and closed at 16.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 17.15 and a low of 16.46. The company's market capitalization is 6467.58 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 22.05 and the lowest price was 9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,811,575 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.38%
3 Months6.92%
6 Months38.93%
YTD18.12%
1 Year5.94%
31 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹17.14, up 1% from yesterday's ₹16.97

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 17.14. There has been a 1% change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% or 0.17 rupees.

31 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹16.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 13,811,575 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 16.8.

