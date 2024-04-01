Active Stocks
Mon Apr 01 2024 15:57:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 4.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 -0.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.15 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.65 -0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.20 0.74%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at 28.89, up 2.34% from yesterday's 28.23
BackBack

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at ₹28.89, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹28.23

12 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 28.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.89 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power's open price was 28.34, the close price was 27.67, with a high of 28.5 and a low of 28. The market capitalization stands at 11339.91 crore. The 52-week high was 33.1 and the 52-week low was 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4400470 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:30:11 PM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power closed today at ₹28.89, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹28.23

Reliance Power stock closed at 28.89 today, marking a 2.34% increase from the previous day's closing price of 28.23. The net change in the stock price was 0.66.

01 Apr 2024, 06:17:45 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC126.04.63.79149.962.2516702.19
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1475.770.255.01641.0145.0315358.23
Reliance Power28.890.662.3433.19.0510791.01
Jaiprakash Power Ventures16.040.764.9723.995.1710992.95
Rattanindia Enterprises75.916.769.7894.8532.0510492.81
01 Apr 2024, 05:30:09 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock hit a low of 28.51 and a high of 29.20 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:17:05 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Reliance Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 9.90 and a 52-week high price of 33.15. This range indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

01 Apr 2024, 03:00:53 PM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.85, up 2.2% from yesterday's ₹28.23

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 28.85, with a percent change of 2.2% and a net change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:32:14 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC125.153.753.09149.962.2516589.51
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1475.770.255.01641.0145.0315358.23
Reliance Power28.890.662.3433.19.0510791.01
Jaiprakash Power Ventures16.040.764.9723.995.1710992.95
Rattanindia Enterprises74.335.187.4994.8532.0510274.41
01 Apr 2024, 02:23:48 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.86, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹28.23

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is at 28.86, with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 0.63. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Reliance Power Board Meetings

01 Apr 2024, 02:10:01 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a low of 28.51 and a high of 29.20 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:42:18 PM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.7, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹28.23

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is at 28.7, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 0.47. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:41:07 PM IST

Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:31:53 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days26.95
10 Days24.77
20 Days23.76
50 Days26.18
100 Days24.93
300 Days20.95
01 Apr 2024, 01:12:39 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's price fluctuated between 28.51 (low) and 29.20 (high) on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:02:19 PM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.9, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹28.23

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 28.9, which represents a 2.37% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.67. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting potential upward momentum in the near term.

01 Apr 2024, 12:52:12 PM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:33:19 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC125.33.93.21149.962.2516609.4
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1475.770.255.01641.0145.0315358.23
Reliance Power28.750.521.8433.19.0510738.72
Jaiprakash Power Ventures16.040.764.9723.995.1710992.95
Rattanindia Enterprises74.345.197.5194.8532.0510275.79
01 Apr 2024, 12:23:49 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.75, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹28.23

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 28.75, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 0.52. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Reliance Power News

01 Apr 2024, 12:11:17 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a high of 29.2 and a low of 28.51 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:43:04 AM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.75, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹28.23

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 28.75, reflecting a 1.84% increase in value. The net change is 0.52.

01 Apr 2024, 11:32:46 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC125.33.93.21149.962.2516609.4
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1475.770.255.01641.0145.0315358.23
Reliance Power28.780.551.9533.19.0510749.92
Jaiprakash Power Ventures16.040.764.9723.995.1710992.95
Rattanindia Enterprises73.94.756.8794.8532.0510214.97
01 Apr 2024, 11:10:01 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a low of 28.51 and a high of 29.20 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:00:47 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.95, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹28.23

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 28.95, showing a 2.55% increase in value. The net change is 0.72.

01 Apr 2024, 10:31:09 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC125.253.853.17149.962.2516602.77
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1474.068.554.881641.0145.0315340.53
Reliance Power28.90.672.3733.19.0510794.75
Jaiprakash Power Ventures16.040.764.9723.995.1710992.95
Rattanindia Enterprises72.893.745.4194.8532.0510075.36
01 Apr 2024, 10:23:42 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.95, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹28.23

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 28.95, showing a 2.55% increase. The net change is 0.72, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. This suggests that there is some positive momentum in Reliance Power stock.

01 Apr 2024, 10:14:03 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price on the current day was 28.51, while the high price was 29.20.

01 Apr 2024, 09:52:17 AM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:41:31 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹29, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹28.23

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 29, having experienced a 2.73% increase. This translates to a net change of 0.77 in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 09:33:44 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.2%
3 Months24.27%
6 Months47.52%
YTD21.24%
1 Year188.27%
01 Apr 2024, 09:01:35 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.23, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹27.67

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows the price at 28.23 with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:02:51 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.67 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power on BSE had a trading volume of 4400470 shares with a closing price of 27.67.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App