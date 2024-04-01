Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at ₹28.89, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹28.23

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power's open price was ₹28.34, the close price was ₹27.67, with a high of ₹28.5 and a low of ₹28. The market capitalization stands at ₹11339.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹33.1 and the 52-week low was ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4400470 shares traded.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power closed today at ₹28.89, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹28.23
Reliance Power stock closed at ₹28.89 today, marking a 2.34% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹28.23. The net change in the stock price was ₹0.66.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|126.0
|4.6
|3.79
|149.9
|62.25
|16702.19
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1475.7
|70.25
|5.0
|1641.0
|145.03
|15358.23
|Reliance Power
|28.89
|0.66
|2.34
|33.1
|9.05
|10791.01
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|16.04
|0.76
|4.97
|23.99
|5.17
|10992.95
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|75.91
|6.76
|9.78
|94.85
|32.05
|10492.81
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock hit a low of ₹28.51 and a high of ₹29.20 on the current trading day.
Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Reliance Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 9.90 and a 52-week high price of 33.15. This range indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹28.51 and a high of ₹29.20 on the current trading day.
Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|26.95
|10 Days
|24.77
|20 Days
|23.76
|50 Days
|26.18
|100 Days
|24.93
|300 Days
|20.95
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock's price fluctuated between ₹28.51 (low) and ₹29.20 (high) on the current day.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock reached a high of ₹29.2 and a low of ₹28.51 on the current day.
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹28.51 and a high of ₹29.20 on the current day.
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock's low price on the current day was ₹28.51, while the high price was ₹29.20.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.2%
|3 Months
|24.27%
|6 Months
|47.52%
|YTD
|21.24%
|1 Year
|188.27%
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.67 on last trading day
On the last day, Reliance Power on BSE had a trading volume of 4400470 shares with a closing price of ₹27.67.
