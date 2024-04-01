Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at 28.89, up 2.34% from yesterday's 28.23

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power's open price was ₹28.34, the close price was ₹27.67, with a high of ₹28.5 and a low of ₹28. The market capitalization stands at ₹11339.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹33.1 and the 52-week low was ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4400470 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power stock closed at ₹28.89 today, marking a 2.34% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹28.23. The net change in the stock price was ₹0.66.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|126.0
|4.6
|3.79
|149.9
|62.25
|16702.19
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1475.7
|70.25
|5.0
|1641.0
|145.03
|15358.23
|Reliance Power
|28.89
|0.66
|2.34
|33.1
|9.05
|10791.01
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|16.04
|0.76
|4.97
|23.99
|5.17
|10992.95
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|75.91
|6.76
|9.78
|94.85
|32.05
|10492.81
Reliance Power stock hit a low of ₹28.51 and a high of ₹29.20 on the current trading day.
Reliance Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 9.90 and a 52-week high price of 33.15. This range indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.
The current price of Reliance Power stock is ₹28.85, with a percent change of 2.2% and a net change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|125.15
|3.75
|3.09
|149.9
|62.25
|16589.51
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1475.7
|70.25
|5.0
|1641.0
|145.03
|15358.23
|Reliance Power
|28.89
|0.66
|2.34
|33.1
|9.05
|10791.01
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|16.04
|0.76
|4.97
|23.99
|5.17
|10992.95
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|74.33
|5.18
|7.49
|94.85
|32.05
|10274.41
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is at ₹28.86, with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 0.63. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Reliance Power Board Meetings
Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹28.51 and a high of ₹29.20 on the current trading day.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is at ₹28.7, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 0.47. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|26.95
|10 Days
|24.77
|20 Days
|23.76
|50 Days
|26.18
|100 Days
|24.93
|300 Days
|20.95
Reliance Power stock's price fluctuated between ₹28.51 (low) and ₹29.20 (high) on the current day.
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹28.9, which represents a 2.37% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.67. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting potential upward momentum in the near term.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|125.3
|3.9
|3.21
|149.9
|62.25
|16609.4
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1475.7
|70.25
|5.0
|1641.0
|145.03
|15358.23
|Reliance Power
|28.75
|0.52
|1.84
|33.1
|9.05
|10738.72
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|16.04
|0.76
|4.97
|23.99
|5.17
|10992.95
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|74.34
|5.19
|7.51
|94.85
|32.05
|10275.79
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹28.75, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 0.52. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Reliance Power News
Reliance Power stock reached a high of ₹29.2 and a low of ₹28.51 on the current day.
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹28.75, reflecting a 1.84% increase in value. The net change is ₹0.52.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|125.3
|3.9
|3.21
|149.9
|62.25
|16609.4
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1475.7
|70.25
|5.0
|1641.0
|145.03
|15358.23
|Reliance Power
|28.78
|0.55
|1.95
|33.1
|9.05
|10749.92
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|16.04
|0.76
|4.97
|23.99
|5.17
|10992.95
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|73.9
|4.75
|6.87
|94.85
|32.05
|10214.97
Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹28.51 and a high of ₹29.20 on the current day.
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹28.95, showing a 2.55% increase in value. The net change is ₹0.72.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|125.25
|3.85
|3.17
|149.9
|62.25
|16602.77
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1474.0
|68.55
|4.88
|1641.0
|145.03
|15340.53
|Reliance Power
|28.9
|0.67
|2.37
|33.1
|9.05
|10794.75
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|16.04
|0.76
|4.97
|23.99
|5.17
|10992.95
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|72.89
|3.74
|5.41
|94.85
|32.05
|10075.36
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹28.95, showing a 2.55% increase. The net change is 0.72, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. This suggests that there is some positive momentum in Reliance Power stock.
Reliance Power stock's low price on the current day was ₹28.51, while the high price was ₹29.20.
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹29, having experienced a 2.73% increase. This translates to a net change of 0.77 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.2%
|3 Months
|24.27%
|6 Months
|47.52%
|YTD
|21.24%
|1 Year
|188.27%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows the price at ₹28.23 with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Reliance Power on BSE had a trading volume of 4400470 shares with a closing price of ₹27.67.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!