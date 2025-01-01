Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹41.56 and closed at ₹41.88, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹42.82 and a low of ₹41.32 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,811.02 crore, Reliance Power's shares traded heavily, with a volume of 2,962,924 on the BSE. The stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|43.11
|Support 1
|41.72
|Resistance 2
|43.64
|Support 2
|40.86
|Resistance 3
|44.5
|Support 3
|40.33
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹42.82 & ₹41.32 yesterday to end at ₹42.56. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.