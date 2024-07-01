Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day traded between a high of ₹30.26 and a low of ₹28.82. The open price was ₹29.07 and the closing price settled at ₹28.82. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,621.1 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹34.35 and a 52-week low of ₹13.8. The BSE volume for the day was 6,115,552 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|29.85
|Support 1
|28.36
|Resistance 2
|30.8
|Support 2
|27.82
|Resistance 3
|31.34
|Support 3
|26.87
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹30.26 & ₹28.82 yesterday to end at ₹28.82. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend