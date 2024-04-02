Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

11 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 28.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.33 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 28.79 and closed at 28.23. The high for the day was 29.2 and the low was 28.51. The market capitalization stood at 11,605.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.1 and the 52-week low is 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,378,912 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:16:01 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC127.52.01.59149.962.2516901.02
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1549.4573.755.01641.0145.0316125.77
Reliance Power30.331.444.9833.19.0511328.88
Jaiprakash Power Ventures16.840.84.9923.995.1711541.22
Rattanindia Enterprises76.640.730.9694.8532.0510593.71
02 Apr 2024, 05:30:45 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's high price today reached 30.33, while the low price was at 28.5.

02 Apr 2024, 03:17:43 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Reliance Power Ltd stock reached a 52-week low of 9.95000 and a 52-week high of 33.15000. This indicates significant volatility in the stock's price over the past year, with a wide range of trading levels experienced by investors.

02 Apr 2024, 03:02:53 PM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.33, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹28.89

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 30.33, with a 4.98% increase in percentage change and a net change of 1.44. This indicates positive momentum in the stock price, suggesting potential investor interest and market optimism in the company.

02 Apr 2024, 02:31:10 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 02:21:32 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.33, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹28.89

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is 30.33, with a percent change of 4.98% and a net change of 1.44. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

02 Apr 2024, 02:11:59 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's high for the day was 30.33, while the low was 28.5.

02 Apr 2024, 01:42:13 PM IST

Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:40:45 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.33, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹28.89

The stock price of Reliance Power is currently at 30.33, with a percent change of 4.98% and a net change of 1.44. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:31:18 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days26.95
10 Days24.77
20 Days23.76
50 Days26.18
100 Days24.93
300 Days20.99
02 Apr 2024, 01:11:19 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock had a low of 28.5 and a high of 30.33 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:00:02 PM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.33, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹28.89

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 30.33, experiencing a 4.98% increase in value. The net change is 1.44, indicating a positive trend in the stock's performance.

02 Apr 2024, 12:53:17 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:32:48 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹29.47, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹28.89

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 29.47, with a percent change of 2.01 and a net change of 0.58. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:11:52 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was 28.5, while the high price reached was 29.5.

02 Apr 2024, 11:41:28 AM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹29.29, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹28.89

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 29.29, showing a 1.38% increase in value with a net change of 0.4.

02 Apr 2024, 11:31:09 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:11:54 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Power stock reached a low of 28.5 and a high of 29.5 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:00:04 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹29.05, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹28.89

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 29.05 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:32:47 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 10:23:54 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹29.1, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹28.89

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 29.1 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.21. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:13:10 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a low of 28.5 and a high of 29.5 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 09:50:03 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹28.89

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 28.85, which represents a slight decrease of 0.14% or a net change of -0.04.

02 Apr 2024, 09:32:46 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.37%
3 Months17.83%
6 Months50.13%
YTD24.03%
1 Year190.45%
02 Apr 2024, 09:02:55 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.89, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹28.23

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 28.89, which reflects a 2.34% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.66.

02 Apr 2024, 08:02:58 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹28.23 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 3,378,912 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 28.23.

