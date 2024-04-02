Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹28.79 and closed at ₹28.23. The high for the day was ₹29.2 and the low was ₹28.51. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,605.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,378,912 shares traded.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|127.5
|2.0
|1.59
|149.9
|62.25
|16901.02
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1549.45
|73.75
|5.0
|1641.0
|145.03
|16125.77
|Reliance Power
|30.33
|1.44
|4.98
|33.1
|9.05
|11328.88
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|16.84
|0.8
|4.99
|23.99
|5.17
|11541.22
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|76.64
|0.73
|0.96
|94.85
|32.05
|10593.71
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock's high price today reached ₹30.33, while the low price was at ₹28.5.
Reliance Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Reliance Power Ltd stock reached a 52-week low of 9.95000 and a 52-week high of 33.15000. This indicates significant volatility in the stock's price over the past year, with a wide range of trading levels experienced by investors.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.33, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹28.89
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹30.33, with a 4.98% increase in percentage change and a net change of 1.44. This indicates positive momentum in the stock price, suggesting potential investor interest and market optimism in the company.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.33, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹28.89
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.33, with a percent change of 4.98% and a net change of 1.44. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|26.95
|10 Days
|24.77
|20 Days
|23.76
|50 Days
|26.18
|100 Days
|24.93
|300 Days
|20.99
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹28.89
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹28.85, which represents a slight decrease of 0.14% or a net change of -0.04.
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.37%
|3 Months
|17.83%
|6 Months
|50.13%
|YTD
|24.03%
|1 Year
|190.45%
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.89, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹28.23
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹28.89, which reflects a 2.34% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.66.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹28.23 on last trading day
On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 3,378,912 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹28.23.
