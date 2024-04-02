Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 28.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.33 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.