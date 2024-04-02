Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹28.79 and closed at ₹28.23. The high for the day was ₹29.2 and the low was ₹28.51. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,605.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,378,912 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|127.5
|2.0
|1.59
|149.9
|62.25
|16901.02
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1549.45
|73.75
|5.0
|1641.0
|145.03
|16125.77
|Reliance Power
|30.33
|1.44
|4.98
|33.1
|9.05
|11328.88
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|16.84
|0.8
|4.99
|23.99
|5.17
|11541.22
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|76.64
|0.73
|0.96
|94.85
|32.05
|10593.71
Reliance Power stock's high price today reached ₹30.33, while the low price was at ₹28.5.
Reliance Power Ltd stock reached a 52-week low of 9.95000 and a 52-week high of 33.15000.
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹30.33, with a 4.98% increase in percentage change and a net change of 1.44.
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.33, with a percent change of 4.98% and a net change of 1.44. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
Reliance Power stock's high for the day was ₹30.33, while the low was ₹28.5.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The stock price of Reliance Power is currently at ₹30.33, with a percent change of 4.98% and a net change of 1.44. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Reliance Power stock had a low of ₹28.5 and a high of ₹30.33 on the current day.
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹30.33, experiencing a 4.98% increase in value. The net change is 1.44, indicating a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹29.47, with a percent change of 2.01 and a net change of 0.58. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was ₹28.5, while the high price reached was ₹29.5.
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹29.29, showing a 1.38% increase in value with a net change of 0.4.
The Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹28.5 and a high of ₹29.5 on the current day.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹29.05 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹29.1 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.21. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹28.5 and a high of ₹29.5 on the current day.
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹28.85, which represents a slight decrease of 0.14% or a net change of -0.04.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.37%
|3 Months
|17.83%
|6 Months
|50.13%
|YTD
|24.03%
|1 Year
|190.45%
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹28.89, which reflects a 2.34% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.66.
On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 3,378,912 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹28.23.
